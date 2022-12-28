  • Menu
IMD predicts rain in 4 Tamil Nadu districts

IMD predicts rain in 4 Tamil Nadu districts
IMD predicts rain in 4 Tamil Nadu districts

Highlights

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms likely in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms likely in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The districts are Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

In a statement, the IMD said that a low-pressure area that prevailed over the Kanniyakumari sea and adjoining areas has weakened.

An atmospheric downstream circulation over Kanniyakumari has come up and due to this moderate rain is likely to lash the four districts.

