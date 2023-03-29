IPS Officer From Tamil Nadu Suspended After Facing Charges of Custodial Torture

A group of men from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, made horrifying accusations of torture in detention, which prompted the Director General of Police (DGP) to take action against IPS officer Balveer Singh. On March 29, Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the TN Assembly that the officer had been suspended.



The 10 men accused of torturing prisoners were previously detained for offences like fighting over a romantic relationship, lending money, destroying security cameras, and having an affair.



Two people who were summoned for questioning on the accusation of attempted murder on March 23 have been accused of having their teeth broken and testicles crushed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh at the Ambasamudram police division in the Tirunelveli district.

One of the victims, Chellappa, said in an allegedly uploaded video online that the ASP had bound their hands and imprisoned them with the assistance of other police officers. He continued by saying that the ASP reportedly put on gloves, used stones to break out their teeth, and then used cutting pliers to remove them out.

According to Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan, they became aware of this accusation on March 25 through social media.

Meanwhile, Singh, the IPS officer who is suspected of the crime, is a member of the 2020 batch of the Indian Police Service and holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. On October 15, he was sent to the Ambasamudram division as an assistant superintendent of police.