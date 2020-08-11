Jayalalitha memorial to be ready by October in Chennai

With specialised assistance from IIT, Madras the Rs 50.8 crore Jayalalitha memorial in the shape of a phoenix bird is to be ready for inauguration in October.

Recently, an additional allocation of Rs 7 crore was made for video exhibition, photo exhibition, fountains and artificial lighting at the site which is situated at Marina beach in the State capital.

The concrete laying for the wings of the phoenix bird was completed recently. The various equipment involved in this was sourced from Dubai and the next phase of construction would involve the hind portion of the bird.