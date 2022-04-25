Local Train Derailed In Tamil Nadu But No One Is Injured

The Southern Railway stated that the local train derailed at Chennai's Beach station on Sunday, but during the accident no one was injured. According to Southern Railway sources, the empty Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) was reportedly transferred from the yard to the platform and was expected to travel on the congested Beach-Tambaram route.

The Southern Railway released the statement that the event had no impact on operations on separate routes. The report claimed that when transporting an empty EMU rake from the shed line to Platform 1, the rake hit the platform's buffer end and destroyed it.

There were no people on board and the rake was empty. There were no injuries reported among the passengers on the platform. A shunter leaped out of the rake, but no one was hurt. During the procedure, the platform shelter was harmed. The accident is thought to have been caused by a braking failure.

No train activities between Chennai and Chengalpattu and Beach-Velachery MRTS segments have been impacted as a result of this occurrence. The statement continued that the trains are running on schedule. It further added that to determine the cause of the occurrence, an investigation will be conducted at the appropriate level. All of the officials involved have arrived on site, and restoration work has begun.

The rake was extensively damaged as it jutted out of the platform and fell into the station wall, according to television footage.

Trains will resume to run routinely from other platforms at Chennai Beach, according to the statement, which also stated that Platform No. 1 will reopen to traffic in a few hours.