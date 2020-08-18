Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite copper smelter plant

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed Vedanta Ltds plea to reopen its Sterlite Copper smelter unit in Tuticorin.

People in Tuticorin who are against the copper smelter plant celebrated the court order by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

The order was delivered by Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan.

The court said the ban on the plant would continue.

The copper smelter plant was shut down by the state government following a protest that led to the deaths of 13 people in police firing in May 2018.

Ever since the copper smelter plant was permitted in Tuticorin several years back people have been protesting against it alleging it to be a polluting industry.