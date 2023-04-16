Man In Tamil Nadu Kills His Son For Marrying A Dalit Girl

According to authorities, a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and son on Saturday in the village of Arunapathi, close to Uthangarai. The victims are identified as Subash (son) and Kannammal (mother), and the accused is Dhandapani.



The culprit allegedly killed his son for marrying a Dalit woman and, in a fit of rage, also killed his mother who was attempting to save her grandchild, according to the police.

In describing the occurrence, the police stated that Subash married a Dalit woman named Anusuya and left their home in the last week of March. Subash and his wife Anusuya visited Arunapathi on Friday at around 4 PM and spent some time together. Later, accused Dandapani allegedly stabbed his son and his wife with a knife in the early hours of Saturday after eating dinner and before everyone went to bed. He allegedly also struck his mother who was attempting to protect her grandson.

According to the authorities, Dandapani attacked all three of them before locking the house and escaping. The villagers rushed all three of them to Uthangarai Government Hospital on Saturday morning after discovering Subash's wife lying in a pool of blood by the side of the road. There, Subash and Kannammal were pronounced dead by the medical staff, while Anusuya is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

The remains have been sent for postmortem examination, the police said, and a search party for Dhandapani, who is evading capture, is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Uthangarai Amala Advin. The matter is currently the subject of more study and further investigation is going on.