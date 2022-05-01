Man Lost His Life After Getting Crushed Under The Wheel Of A Temple Chariot In Tamil Nadu

In the early hours of Saturday, a 31-year-old man passed away after getting crashed with a temple chariot during a parade in Thiruchenkattankudi, Nagapattinam district.P Deepanraj of Thirukkannapuram has been recognized as the the person who died during the incident.

Around 12.30 a.m., he was installing a wooden stopper to stop the chariot during the Uthrapasupatheeswara Swamy Temple's annual Chithirai festival in Thiruchenkattankudi.Deepanraj put a wooden stopper under the chariot's front left wheel in an attempt to stop it.

However, he slipped and collided with the wheel. As per authorities, he had been run over and suffered major injuries to his stomach and right leg. He was brought to Nagapattinam's government hospital, where he died at 1.20 a.m.

The ceremony of the temple's 'theruvadaithan chapparam' (chariot) began at 12.10 a.m., according to police. The procession travelled 150 metres before turning south on South Street, where the automobile drove for 10 feet.



P Saravanan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nagapattinam Sub-Division, claimed on Saturday night that Deepanraj came from a community that is involved in such activities. Saravanan said that he was attempting to put the stopper by placing his hand on the wheel, but his hand slipped and he came under the wheel.

M K Stalin, the chief minister, expressed his sympathies on Deepanraj's death and declared a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for his family.

Meanwhile, the event occurs just days after 11 people were electrocuted at a chariot celebration in Thanjavur's Kalimedu district.