According to data based on the 2011 census given by the minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, nearly half of the scheduled tribe (ST) population in Tamil Nadu is illiterate. In a written response to questions raised in the Lok Sabha by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, the minister stated that the literacy rate of ST men in Tamil Nadu was 54.3 percent, compared to the national average of 59 percent, and ST women in the state was 46.8 percent, compared to the national average of 49.4 percent.



Lakshadweep's scheduled tribal males have the greatest literacy rate, at 91.7 percent, followed by Mizoram (91.5 percent) and Nagaland (80 percent), with Andhra Pradesh's scheduled tribe men having the lowest literacy rate, at 48.8%. Mizoram's scheduled tribe women have the highest literacy rate (89.5%), followd by Lakshadweep (87.8 percent ). ST women in Rajasthan had the lowest literacy rate, at 37.3 percent. According to the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) report (July 2019-June 2020) released by the Union statistics and programme implementation ministry, scheduled tribes in India have a literacy rate of 70.6 percent, reported The Times Of India

Saruta, thereby highlighting the measures initiated by the Union government to raise the literacy rate of tribal women, said the Union education ministry launched 'Saakshar Bharat' in October 2009 to enhance the literacy rate of women and other oppressed minorities. The programme has been extended through March 31, 2019.

of state said that state-wise information of literacy rates are not accessible in PLFS report. She added by that f ollowing that, with the financial year 2020-21, a new centrally-sponsored adult education scheme called 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan' would be introduced in rural and urban areas of 33 states or Union Territories, including tribal women. Moreover, the minister