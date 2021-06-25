MK Stalin Took A 'Good Decision' For Vanniyars

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, told the Assembly on Wednesday that a good decision would be made on the implementation of a 10% sub-quota for Vanniyars, the Most Backward Community.



In response to Pattali Makkal Katchi's GK Mani, who decided to seek the implementation of the 10.5 percent internal reservation for Vanniyars, MK Stalin stated that ever since the DMK decided to take over governance on May 7, the concentrate had always been on bringing down COVID-19 cases and preventing its spread.

He explained that a number of cases had recently witnessed a dip, allowing the government to take a couple of deep breaths and concentrate on other matters.

The Chief Minister said that officials from relevant departments will be consulted, discussed and the matter will be investigated. He also announced that a good decision will be taken and he expressed his happiness to take and convey such decisions.

Toward the end of its tenure, the AIADMK government approved a Bill in February that gives an internal reservation of 10.5% for Vanniyars, in different fields and sectors including government jobs and admission to educational institutions.

The sub-quota was implemented in response to agitation by the PMK, an alliance of the AIADMK.

By categorising castes, the legislation divided the cumulative 20% quota for the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Denotified Communities into three separate categories. It offered a sub-quota of 10% for Vanniyars, officially known as Vanniakula Kshatriyas, a sub-quota of 7% for the re-grouped communities, and the remaining 2.5% for the rest.

Meanwhile, the government stated that the internal reservation would be temporary for about six months, and that after receiving inputs from a panel established to obtain caste-wise quantifiable data, the sub-quota system for MBCs and DCs would be re-arranged.