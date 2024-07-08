Murder Of BSP Leader K Armstrong Shocks Tamil Nadu; Family Disputes Police Claims

The murder of K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief in Tamil Nadu, has shocked the state. Armstrong's family and supporters dispute the police's account, alleging that those who surrendered are the real culprits. However, the police suggest that the crime stems from longstanding enmity and a series of previous murders.



On July 5, 52-year-old Armstrong was brutally attacked and killed by unidentified individuals outside his home in Perambur. CCTV footage revealed that four of the assailants were disguised as food delivery agents.

Armstrong's brother Veeramani, who survived the attack, described how Armstrong was killed within 10 seconds. Visuals obtained by India Today TV showed Armstrong's body with multiple deep slash wounds, including severe injuries to the head, face, and limbs.

Two men distracted Armstrong by pretending he had ordered food, allowing the gang to strike. An hour later, eight men surrendered at Anna Nagar K4 Police Station, claiming responsibility for the murder. The accused are Ponnai Bala (33), Thiruvengatam (33), Santosh (22), Arul (33), Manivannan (25), Ramu (38), Thirumalai (45), and Selvaraj (48).

Sandeep Rai Rathore, the City Police Commissioner who was recently transferred, stated that preliminary investigations suggest no political motive. Instead, Armstrong had past issues with another group, which the police are exploring. Rathore noted that further details will emerge as the investigation continues.

The case highlights the criminal history of Ponnai Bala, brother of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was murdered in 2023. The gang had conducted reconnaissance on Armstrong, even using food delivery disguises to avoid suspicion. Armstrong's clash with the Arcot Suresh gang over the Aarudhra Gold scam case is a focal point of the investigation. Bala believed Armstrong was behind his brother's murder, although further investigation indicated Suresh was involved in another murder in 2015.

Thennarasu, a close associate of Armstrong, was murdered in February in front of his family. Suresh was killed in August 2023, and eleven men were arrested for his murder, allegedly funded by Armstrong.

Ponnai Bala, unable to compete with Armstrong, had vowed to kill him before the first anniversary of his brother's death. After several failed attempts, the gang successfully executed their plan on July 5, when Armstrong was unarmed at his construction site. Bala reportedly used members of his brother's gang, fearing Armstrong might kill him soon.

The investigation is ongoing.