New Covid Variants Are Being Tracked Through Lab Tests In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's health minister, Ma Subramanian, stated on Monday that whole genome sequencing of samples taken from Covid-19 patients is being done to track virus variations, along with omicron, the new variant detected from South Africa.

New Covid-19 instances in Tamil Nadu came down to 730 from 736 on Sunday, whereas a few districts reported a spike in cases in the last 24 hours. The cities with the most cases were Coimbatore with 106 and Chennai with 105 cases. Eighteen districts recorded single-digit cases, while Tenkasi and Theni reported none.

After viewing the entire genome sequencing lab linked to the Directorate of Public Health Lab on Anna Salai in Chennai, Subramanian remarked that more than 95 percent of samples tested so far carried the delta variation. Since its inception in September, the lab has examined over 400 samples. So far, 6,714 samples have been sent for testing and for genome sequencing, with 4,618 findings available. Till date, no cases of omicron have been discovered in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the Delta was found by over 95% of them.

He further mentioned that the state has performed more than 5.4 crore RT PCR tests, the majority of which were performed for free at state-owned labs. Positive samples from regions across the state are separated into categories such as family, community, workplace, educational institutions, young adults with severe lung infection, breakthrough infections infected with 14 days after two vaccinations, samples from the deceased, and travellers were sent for further testing. Previously, they sent samples to approved private labs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for testing. However, test results took nearly a month to arrive. They receive results quickly with their new lab.

Vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour such as masking and social separation can help reduce transmission. On Monday, 61633 persons were immunised at government centres, bringing the total number of doses to 6.8 crore.

Meanwhile, according to ICMR policy, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan explained that the surveillance at foreign airports has been intensified. Before passing through immigration, all travelers are inspected. Travelers from 'at-risk'nations are also screened and encouraged to stay in quarantine at home.