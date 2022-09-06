Newborn' Body Discovered In School In Tamil Nadu

Police authorities stated that on Friday night a Class 11 student at the school had given birth to the child after the body of a baby boy was discovered near the washroom of a government school in Chidambaram on Thursday.



The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital by the police, who have also launched an investigation to identify the individual who caused her pregnancy.The baby's body was discovered on Thursday evening by school administration, who then called the Bhuvanagiri police.

According to the police authorities, they have identified the girl who gave birth and later during the inquiry, she admitted about the pregnancy to them. On Thursday, the girl reported to the authorities that she experienced labour pains while in class and went to the restroom. She gave birth there.

She said that it was a stillbirth, but since she delivered the child alone, they believe the infant may have perished. According to the girl's initial report, she allegedly used a pen to cut the umbilical cord herself and returned to the school.

She also informed the police that nobody in her family was aware of her pregnancy. On Saturday, the police had detained various suspects, including her family members and villagers, and are questioning them.