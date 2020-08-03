No permission for film shootings, says Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju

The extension of lockdown has dented the ambitions of theatre owners and film production houses in Tamil Nadu who were hoping for relaxation by the government.

With its hands tied as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, the government has rightly denied permission for any cine activity. This was once again confirmed by the Minister for Information and Publicity, Kadambur Raju.

While conceding that small-screen productions can continue as they are confined indoors, Raju feels that with outdoor shooting activity there would be violations of safety protocols and this would add to the existing problems. Hence, the wait continues for the Tamil cine creators and exhibitors.