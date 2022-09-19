O. Panneerselvam Requests The Tamil Nadu CM To Close Schools Due To An Increase In flu Cases

O Panneerselvam, a former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and a popular AIADMK politician, has advised the state government to close schools due to a spike in flu-related illnesses in the southern state.He pleaded with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene immediately and take steps to close schools in order to halt the spread of the illness.



In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam argued that it was the responsibility of the Tamil Nadu government to maintain public health. He cited rising flu cases throughout the State, particularly in children, and mentioned an increase in hospitalizations.

He added that the Tamil Nadu government should issue temporary school closures and delay the exam dates till the outbreaks of fever are under control. The government should take action to educate people about the flu and make sure they have access to the essential medications.

The former AIADMK leader further noted that the Puducherry administration had imposed school closures due to the rising fever cases.

Referring to medical professionals' recommendations that such flu infections could spread quickly from one to another and among students in schools, he added that in particular, people over 60 years old should exercise caution.