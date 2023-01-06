Ola Will Purchase 1500 Acres In Tamil Nadu For EV Manufacturing

According to sources, Ola Electrics will buy about 1500 acres of land in Tamil Nadu to build an electric vehicle manufacturing. Ola's proposal to purchase the site has received state government approval, and it may end up being one of the largest purchases for a factory in the Indian auto sector.



According to the report, which cited sources, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal may make a statement in this regard within the next few days. The company's facility for making electric vehicles, an ecosystem of component suppliers, and a factory for making battery cells would all be housed there. By the end of the decade, Ola plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in the "electric vehicles" park it is constructing in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.

Ola intends to house all of its essential suppliers and vendors in one location. In addition to increasing the number of scooter models, Ola CEO Agarwal also wants to introduce motorcycles, which could happen within the next year or so. Ola launched its first scooter last year.

According to a recent article in the Economic Times, the manufacturer of electric vehicles also intends to launch its own EV taxi service in Bengaluru. The business eventually intends to increase the number of EV taxis to over 10,000 in the city in a single year.