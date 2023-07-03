  • Menu
One dead, 14 injured in Tamil Nadu road accident

Representational Image
One person died while 14 others suffered injuries after two Tamil Nadu State Road Transport buses collided with each other on Monday.

Chennai: One person died while 14 others suffered injuries after two Tamil Nadu State Road Transport buses collided with each other on Monday.

The two buses collided at Maduranthangam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. While one bus was travelling from Tirunelveli to Chennai with 48 passengers, the other was going from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai with 50 passengers on board.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar (45), who was on the bus from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai. The 14 persons who were injured in the accident have been admitted to government hospitals in Maduranthangam and Chengalpattu.

Traffic was affected for some time on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway due to the accident.

