Live
- Smoke detected at a hall near naval canteen
- UCC bill in Monsoon session unlikely, Congress questions Parliamentary panel's intent in discussing issue
- CJI-led constitution bench to take up pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation on July 11
- Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India
- Ajit Pawar’s ‘8 musketeers’, some tainted, who dumped NCP to join Maharashtra govt
- Two Kgs Heroin vauled at RS 14.2 cr seized by RGIA customs
- One dead, 14 injured in Tamil Nadu road accident
- J&K: Crime Branch carries out searches over criminal manipulation of electronic data
- Karnataka government orders reinvestigation into Bitcoin scam, SIT formed
- 1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials
One dead, 14 injured in Tamil Nadu road accident
Highlights
One person died while 14 others suffered injuries after two Tamil Nadu State Road Transport buses collided with each other on Monday.
Chennai: One person died while 14 others suffered injuries after two Tamil Nadu State Road Transport buses collided with each other on Monday.
The two buses collided at Maduranthangam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. While one bus was travelling from Tirunelveli to Chennai with 48 passengers, the other was going from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai with 50 passengers on board.
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar (45), who was on the bus from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai. The 14 persons who were injured in the accident have been admitted to government hospitals in Maduranthangam and Chengalpattu.
Traffic was affected for some time on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway due to the accident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS