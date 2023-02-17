Only 25% Of Tamil Nadu's Government Schools Have Internet Access

According to MoS in the Ministry of Education Subash Sarkar, just 9292 of the 37,636 government schools in Tamil Nadu have internet access, or in simpler way you can consider that only 25% of the schools had it. He was responding to a query from DMK Dharmapuri MP regarding the intention of the federal government to connect all schools in the nation to the internet and the funding given to Tamil Nadu over the past three years for this purpose.



Moreover, MoS Subash Sarkar revealed how many government schools each state operates as well as how many of them have internet access. Other than Tamil Nadu, Kerala is one of the southern states that operates 5010 government schools, and 4738 of those schools—94%—have internet access.

After this, Tamil Nadu ranks third with 25% connectivity, while Andhra Pradesh has 45,137 government schools, of which 20,313 schools have internet access, or 45 percent of them. Telangana has a percentage of 9.23%, and Karnataka has 10.58%.

Meanwhile, the figures from Tamil Nadu are surprising because it consistently provides the highest funding for education, particularly this year. Over Rs 38,895 crore was provided in 2022–23, and Rs 36,895 crore in 2021–22. Given the circumstances and the significance placed on the advancement of education, only 9292 schools have access to the internet. Internet access has evolved over the past three years into a crucial component of educational accessibility. When compared to other larger states, Gujarat's government schools have a 94 percent coverage rate while Uttar Pradesh's government schools have an internet coverage rate of 8.81 percent.