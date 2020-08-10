Oppn leaders join Kanimozhi, criticize Centre
Taking umbrage at the manner in which the CISF authorities questioned his sister Kanimozhi (whether she is Indian as she did not know Hindi), DMK chief M K Stalin raised a counter query whether being Indian means being a Hindi-speaking person alone.
His tweet was supported by fellow Dravidian politicians who said that the essence of Indian diversity is being questioned with such an attitude.
Stalin found support from V Gopalaswamy, Dayanidhi Maran and also from Congress leader P Chidambaram who were critical of the Centre.
