Over 20 MLAs fall to Coronavirus pandemic in Tamil Nadu in all, Chennai alone has 1090 fresh cases

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: The Thursday tally of Covid-19 cases did not bring any cheer to the southern state as there were 5680 fresh cases all over.

The capital city of Chennai, with a population count of nearly a crore, saw an outbreak of 1090 fresh cases. Tamil Nadu also saw 6270 cured ones returning home while 110 died as the pandemic took its toll.

The list of MLAs being affected by the virus keeps growing in Tamil Nadu. A Manoharan, the MLA representing Vasudevanallur constituency checked positive as two more of his fellow MLAs had reported similar symptoms two days ago.