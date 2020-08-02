Over 4,000 die as corona cases touch 2.57 lakh in Tamil Nadu

The fresh cases in Chennai still stayed in the four-figure mark (1086) as 5875 cases were reported all across the State. 98 deaths were reported taking the total to 4132.

The ' Aadi Perukku' festival, which is one of the events celebrated with gusto on the 18th day of the Tamil month Aadi was a very low-key affair with the police firm on establishing the social distance measures.

While the Tamil Nadu Governor tested corona positive, an MP from Nagapattinam constituency, Selvaraj too was afflicted by the pandemic and has been admitted to the government hospital at Thanjavur .