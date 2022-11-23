Petrol Bomb Hurled Outside Leader's House In Tamil Nadu

Police officers informed that in the early hours of Monday, a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown outside the home of a Hindu leader in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

They claimed that on Monday at around 5 am, a petrol bomb was thrown in front of the home of Hindu Munnani functionary Mr. Sakarapani in Kumbakonam. But nobody was harmed in the incident.

According to the Hindu Munnani leader, Mr. Sakarapani opened the door at 5 am after hearing the strange noise and discovered a petrol bomb in front of his home. He continued that he immediately informed the neighbourhood police station of this. Senior police personnel arrived at the scene, including Thanjavur SP, and are starting an investigation. More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, it is said that in many areas of the state earlier as well, Hindu leaders were attacked with petrol bombs. In the Tamil Nadu district of Madurai, three petrol bombs were thrown into the home of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member back in September, two months prior.