Police In Tamil Nadu Detained 5 Persons In Connection With The Car Blast Case

Five persons have been detained by the Coimbatore police in connection with the LPG cylinder explosion that happened on Sunday close to the Kottai Eswaran Temple near the Ukkadam area. A 25-year-old man was killed in the explosion.



Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25) of Ukkadam, as well as Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) of GM Nagar, were named as the culprits by the police, reported The Indian Express

The accused were detained after the Tamil Nadu police on Monday stepped up their probe into the city's automobile explosion incident, despite CCTV evidence showing a group of men leaving the home of Jameesha Mubeen, the blast's victim, carrying a gunny bag.

On Sunday, DGP C Sylendra Babu claimed that explosive materials, including potassium nitrate—used to make homemade bombs—were seized from Mubeen's home.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a round 11.25 p.m. on Saturday, five people were allegedly seen on nearby CCTV footage removing a gunny bag from Mubeen's home. Cops said that while one of the five could be Mubeen, an investigation is ongoing to determine who the other members are.

Furthermore, based on their interactions with Mubeen, the police have also questioned seven other individuals in this regard. An auto-rickshaw driver from the neighbouring Nilgiris district of Coonoor was taken to Coimbatore for questioning after his mobile phone signal was used to pinpoint the explosion's location.