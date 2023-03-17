Professor Assaulted And Dragged On Road For Allegedly Refusing To Give Money

Police official informed that a man attacked and pulled a 54-year-old professor at Anna University in Tiruchirapalli across the street after she refused to give him money. Senthilkumar, the accused, was later involved in an accident while attempting to escape on the professor's two-wheeler. Senthilkumar is a 32-year-old resident of Thirukattupalli in the Thanjavur district.



According to the investigation's team, Senthilkumar hit professor Seethalakshmi with a log while she was out for a Sunday stroll. The accused told the officer that the professor was walking through that neighbourhood. She was approached for money by the accused on Sunday evening at that location, but she didn't give him any money. He asked her for money three more times, but she supposedly told him that she didn't have any.