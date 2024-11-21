Ramanathapuram District Devastated By Intense Cloudburst And Monsoon Flooding

The northeastern monsoon unleashed unprecedented rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday, causing extensive damage and disrupting normal life. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai documented extraordinary precipitation levels, with Pamban weather station recording an astonishing 28 cm of rainfall, including 10 cm within a single hour.

Various locations experienced severe rainfall, with Rameswaram recording 41.1 cm, Thangachimadam 32.2 cm, and Pamban 23 cm. The intense precipitation resulted in significant waterlogging, particularly impacting fishermen settlements in Pamban, Chinnapalam, and Muthumuni. Ten boats anchored at Mandapam sustained damage.

Meteorological experts attribute the cloudburst to complex atmospheric conditions, including upper air circulation over the Comorin area and a weather system developing over the Arabian Sea. The northeast monsoon remains particularly vigorous across southern Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has issued a critical red alert for Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, warning of continued extremely heavy rainfall until Thursday morning. Nagapattinam and Karaikal have already documented 9 cm of rainfall each, while other south coastal and delta districts have experienced persistent heavy rains for six consecutive days.

Meteorological experts define this event as a cloudburst—a sudden, intense rainfall exceeding 10 cm per hour over a limited geographical area. The forecast suggests continued precipitation, with predictions of very heavy rain in isolated areas of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

Looking ahead, a new weather system could potentially revive rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu. Intense rain is anticipated over delta districts on November 25 and 26, with heavy showers expected in parts of north Tamil Nadu on November 26.

Residents and local authorities are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for potential further flooding and weather-related challenges in the coming days.