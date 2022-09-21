Retired Sub-Inspector Creates A Temple In Tamil Nadu's Madurai In Honour Of His Parents

A retired sub-inspector of police built a temple in honour of his late parents at his residence in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. He routinely attends services at the temple and conducts poojas.

Retired Ramesh Babu SI claimed that he wanted to construct a temple for them, but he was too busy at work to do so. After retiring, he erected it and continues to honour them daily. He remarked that while his parents passed away after he built this temple, they are still with him.

Ramesh was very busy with his work as a police officer, but as soon as he was able to retire, he made the decision to build the temple for their parents first.He also erected two sculptures of his parents alongside the temple.

The man, Ramesh Kumar, lost both his mother and father, NR Marimuthu, in 1991 and 2001, respectively. He was unable to accept the loss, so he made the decision to build a shrine in their honour. He paid $2 acres for agricultural land in 2018, and work on it was finished in 2019. The event was formally launched in 2021, following the pandemic.