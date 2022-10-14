Sanctuary For Slender Loris To Set Up In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is preparing to establish Kaduvur Slender Loris Sanctuary which is the first of its kind in India, in a region that is shared by the districts of Dindigul and Karur. The Vedasandur, Dindigul East, and Natham taluks of Dindigul, as well as Kadavur in the Karur district, will be included in the 11,800 hectare Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary.



According to Section 26 (A)(1)(b) of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the Tamil Nadu government has notified the sanctuary. A welcome addition to the state's efforts to safeguard and conserve wildlife in the state is the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary. Agasthyamalai (Tirunelveli), an elephant reserve, Nanjarayan Tank Birds Sanctuary, Tiruppur, and Villipuram's Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary are other recent designations made by the Tamil Nadu government. Additionally, Tamil Nadu recently designated a total of 13 wetland regions as Ramsar Sites.

The choice was made to preserve the slender loris and its habitat with the understanding that protecting nature also protects humanity. This will entail improving and restoring the ecosystem while fending off threats. A strong terrestrial ecology depends heavily on the slender loris, a species that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has categorised as endangered.

Despite being small and nocturnal, this species is the innate predator of agricultural pests. However, being omnivorous, they mostly eat different insects that hurt crops. The fact that they exist benefits both farmers and the environment since they control the pest population.

Furthermore, it became clear that this species needed to be protected right now. As a result, steps have been done to enhance and safeguard their natural environment so that they can live in safety without fear of habitat loss, hunting, or poaching.