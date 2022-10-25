Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed On Oct 25 In Tamil Nadu

According to Chief Minister MK Stalin, all educational institutions in Tamil Nadu would be closed on October 25. However, a government official announced that November 19 would be a working day to make up for the Diwali vacation.

All of the state's schools and colleges have received requests from parents and students to remain closed on Tuesday. To celebrate the event, people travel back to their hometowns. This year, more individuals are anticipated to travel to their hometowns because there are three consecutive days off on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It would be challenging for individuals to go back from their hometowns, though, as the day following Diwali is a business day.

However, not just Tamil Nadu, but the majority of states also close their schools on Bhai Dooj and Diwali. Telangana, Haryana, West Bengal, and Delhi are included in this. The Haryana government has declared a holiday for all state-run schools on October 27 in observance of Bhai Dooj. In Haryana, all public, private, and aided schools will be closed on Thursday.