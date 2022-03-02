Section Of Ceiling Collapsed In Tamil Nadu's Government School Injuring Two Children

A section of a ceiling collapsed at a government school in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram town on Tuesday, injuring two youngsters aged eight and ten.



The incident took place in a government primary school in Vagaikulam village, near Sayalkudi, where 42 pupils are enrolled. The injured students were transferred to the government primary health centre in Sayalkudi right away.

The event occurred in an old building that was ordered to be razed when the school reopened following the pandemic, according to the district collector.

The demolition of that structure was in progress. Six youngsters had entered the old structure and were playing inside when one wooden beam fell down, according to the chief education officer. Two youngsters had minor injuries and were sent to the primary health centre for treatment right away. We also transported them to the government hospital as a preventive step. He stated that they are stable now and their condition is fine.

The headmistress of the primary health school has also been dismissed in connection with the incident, according to the collector. He explained that the teachers are instructed to have a close look at the students as a preventive step for not letting the kids or employees near that building, and they have put up the warning signs as well.