Shiva Lingam travels 2500-km from Kashi to Madurai

A temple from the Chola era is situated at Kunnathur on the suburbs of Madurai. The temple is of Lord Shiva but there is no Lingam in its premises as of present. Hence, the temple had ordered for a Shiva Lingam from Kashi, which is nearly 2500-kms away.

Two locals, Pandian and Lourdu Swamy have undertaken the task of transporting the sacred idol, weighing 185 kilos, on a three-wheeled cycle. 'We were 12, to begin with. But during the lockdown 10 returned home. Usually, the Lingam is transported by bus, train or cars. We decided to do it this way' say the duo, who reached Dindigul, (around 63 kms from Madurai) after 62 days of travel from Kashi.

The idol is to travel to Rameshwaram, where there will be special pujas conducted prior to arriving at its ultimate destination, says Dina Thanthi.