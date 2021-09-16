Since September 1, 117 Kids In Tamil Nadu Have Tested Positive For Covid

Covid-19 instances among school kids has been a source of concern. When schools returned to California on September 1, some instructors also tested positive for the virus.

Even as Tamil Nadu's health and education agencies consider reopening schools for younger classes, a surge in instances among school kids has been a source of concern.

When the schools in Tamil Nadu for Grades 9 to 12 reopened 34 kids tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive tests to 117 since September 1. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of Tamil Nadu has declared that the department has joined forces with the state health department and would take necessary measures to stop the spread of this disease.

After a review meeting with information from the state education and health ministries on the ground level situation in Tamil Nadu, the minister stated that kids from Classes 1 to 8 will be allowed to return to school. After the review meeting on September 30th, he added, a decision would be made. When Covid cases spiked, a judge on the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court demanded that the state government submit its response in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) suit.

After schools resumed on September 1, a parent from Tirunelveli filed a PIL at the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, asking the court to shut down physical education programmes. As a result of this, he asked the court to shut down physical classes, citing a government order on allowable class strengths. An order from a Madras high court bench in Madurai was issued on September 30 by Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar, who were representing the state government.

26 districts in Tamil Nadu reported a spike in the number of new Covid-positive cases on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there were 1,658 cases recorded, compared to 1,591 on Tuesday. There has been a little increase in the number of Covid cases which has alarmed the health officials who are currently vaccinating everyone with at least one dosage.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Minister of School Education, informed reporters that the report on the opening of schools from 1st to 8th grade has been given to Chief Minister MK Stalin, according to Reuters. It is not planned to mandate that all pupils attend school, he said.