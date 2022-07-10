Six People Died In A Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

According to authorities, a bus operated by the state-run transport corporation that the passengers were riding in collided with a truck on a highway close to Chennai, killing up to six people, including two ladies, and injuring ten more.



A Chengelpet district police officer told that the container truck off Mathuranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway was struck by the Chidambaram-bound bus, and at least 10 other people were hurt and transferred to a hospital. There is an investigation underway.

The death has received the condolences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi expressed his sadness for the deaths brought on by an accident at Chengalpattu in a tweet. He expressed his thoughts for everyone who has lost a loved one. May the injured person heal quickly. The tweet was, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Governor R N Ravi expressed his sincere sympathies to the families of those who perished in the Chengalpattu district traffic disaster and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

Furthermore, M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his condolences for the accident and victims' deaths. He offered the bereaved families a 5 lakh rupee donation as a piece from the CM's Public Relief Fund.