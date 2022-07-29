Students In Private Medical Colleges Are Required To Pay An Extra Fee Of Rs. 8.10 Lakh
- Students at a private medical college in Puducherry have been prohibited from attending internship classes for the past four days because the college administration wants them to pay an additional fee of Rs 8.10 lakh
- The college has made this demand of the 35 students enrolled to the government quota seats in the college in 2017–2018.
Students at a private medical college in Puducherry have been prohibited from attending internship classes for the past four days because the college administration wants them to pay an additional fee of Rs 8.10 lakh (Rs 1.62 lakh per year), which is more than the Rs 3.13 lakh fee per year set by the Fee Fixation Committee and a "other fee" of Rs 50,000 levied by the college.
Through the Centralised Admission Committee of the Government (CENTAC), the college has made this demand of the 35 students enrolled to the government quota seats in the college in 2017–2018. The administration recently verbally informed to them the breakdown of the additional charge, despite the fact that they had paid Rs 3.13 lakh each year (the government bearing Rs 2.15 lakh), according to M Narayanassamy, president of Puducherry UT All CENTAC Students Parent Association.