Tamil Nadu announces total lockdown tomorrow

Chennai: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete lockdown in the State on Sunday. The lockdown will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and remain in place till 5 am on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government had announced complete lockdown on Sundays starting January 9, in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The state had also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days. Operational essential services allowed include milk shops, ATM centres, hospitals, hospital-related works, goods transportation and petrol bunks. Restaurants and hotels can offer takeout services from 7 am to 10 pm along with food delivery facilities.



