Tamil Nadu Approves For Six Greenfield Universities

The government of Tamil Nadu has given the go-ahead sign for the establishment of six Greenfield universities, which would be allowed to offer any course and determine their own tuition rates.



According to higher education minister K Ponmudy, a trust with 100 acres of land and a deposit of 50 crores can apply to the government for permission to build a greenfield university.



Six universities were granted permission after the state government received nine applications from prestigious colleges. Among those six universities, it included Saveetha and Jeppiaar which recently received approval to build new, greenfield universities.

As per officials, the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, was used to construct the greenfield institution. One of the state's first new universities, Shiv Nadar University in Chennai, is now accepting students. Speaking at an event, higher education secretary D. Karthikeyan said that the field of education has a favourable environment and has a lot of potential.

Meanwhile, in the last year, 31 new colleges have been founded by the state government. Karthikeyan stated that to find out what the sector needs, we recently surveyed Tamil Nadu in conjunction with the guidance bureau. They intend to develop unique courses based on local requirements rather than launch standard courses. He noted that Cuddalore, which has a SIPCOT industrial park, needs more graduates with degrees in chemistry.