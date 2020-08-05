Tamil Nadu BJP asks government to encourage students to learn new language

The state head of Bharatiya Janata Party, L Murugan has urged the Palanisamy government to encourage the students of state-run schools to learn an additional language. With the country aiming to become an important global power, it is necessary to learn new languages to unlock opportunities, he said in a release to the state media on Wednesday.

Denying that the New Education Policy is aiming to force students to learn a third language, Murugan said nowhere it is mentioned in the Policy that learning of Hindi or Sanskrit would be compulsory.