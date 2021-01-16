Tamil Nadu CM, Dy CM flag off Alanganallur Jallikattu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday flagged off the famed Jallikattu - bull taming sport - in Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Speaking at the event Palaniswami said it was the AIADMK government that brought back the sport after it was banned.

The sport was banned during the Congress-led UPA government.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam witnessed the sport for sometime and distributed prizes to the winners.

A total of 800 bulls and 615 bull tamers will be participating in the traditional sport of Tamil Nadu played during the harvest festival Pongal.

Prizes for the bull tamers-for holding on to the hump of the bull for a specified time- and for the owners of the bulls that overcame the hold of the bull tamers were distributed.

The prizes ranged from gold coins, plastic chairs, utensils, cash and other items.

The best bull tamer and the best bull owner will be given a car as a prize.

The bull tamers will be allowed into the arena in batches.

At the last count, 11 bull tamers were injured while trying to catch the bulls.