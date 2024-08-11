Tamil Nadu CM Urges Swift Action On Sri Lankan Arrest Of 35 Indian Fishermen

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for urgent action regarding the recent arrest of 35 fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. In a letter dated Saturday, Stalin expressed deep concern over the August 9 incident, which also saw the seizure of four fishing boats from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.

Stalin reminded Jaishankar of a recent meeting between a Tamil Nadu delegation, including MPs and fishermen representatives, and the minister, following the loss of two fishermen's lives. He noted with disappointment that despite this meeting, there has been no significant improvement in the situation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the severe impact of these ongoing detentions on the affected families and the wider coastal communities. He highlighted the growing fear and uncertainty among these groups, stressing the devastating psychological and financial toll on families struggling to maintain their traditional livelihood.

Stalin urged for stronger diplomatic measures to secure the immediate release of the detained fishermen and to develop a lasting solution to prevent future incidents. He underscored the importance of prioritizing the safety and security of coastal communities and called on the central government to take decisive action for the release and repatriation of all apprehended fishermen and the return of their fishing boats.

