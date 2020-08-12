Tamil Nadu cops nab over 9.5 lakh people for violating lockdown restrictions

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: From March 24 till August 11, spread over 141 days, as per Dinamani, a total of 9,57,743 people were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police and 8,67,158 cases were foisted on them for violating lockdown restrictions.

Staying on the overdrive, the cops seized 6,77,629 vehicles and collected a fine amount of more than Rs 20 crore from the offenders.

While such punitive measures are underway, the coronavirus cases seem to still be galloping ahead relentlessly, with Chennai showing a marginal dip while its neighbouring districts and a few adjoining Kerala still listing huge numbers.