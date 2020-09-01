Tamil Nadu corona cases slide further, figure touches 5,928 on Tuesday

With 31 cases reported of those who came into the State from elsewhere in India and abroad, the total reported cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday stood at 5,928. Interestingly, the State has now removed the need for e-passes to travel within the State from today, which would mean greater movement of goods and services to its various corners.

Statistically speaking, 4,33,969 is the total number of affected cases in TN while 3,74,172 have been cured apart from 52,379 who are undergoing treatment. Quite notably, the State has held close to 49 lakh tests, in its 152 testing centres, which has been increasing over the past few weeks. The western part of the State, specifically Coimbatore has been seeing a daily increase in cases with today's number touching 581. Salem had 335 cases. Chennai, in comparison had 1,084 cases. From Monday's figure of 5,956 the cases reduced slightly by 28 to 5,928 all over the State.

As per Unlock 4.0, reports are that transport corporation buses have started plying, temples all over the State have begun welcoming devotees with 20 people allowed at one time. It is to be seen how people adopt to the new relaxations and whether they are compliant with the necessary precautionary measures.