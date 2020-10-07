Tamil Nadu fails to control surge in corona cases

With a surge of nearly eight per cent in fresh cases from that of Monday as the fresh cases touched 5,447, Tamil Nadu went into worry zone for the umpteenth time in recent months. Chennai remained in the four-figure range with Wednesday figure touching 1,369. In all, 6,35,855 Coronavirus cases have been detected in the past six months and more in TN.

45,135 Coronavirus cases are undergoing treatment at present all across the State as on October 7. 5,524 were treated and sent home safely on this day, keeping up the happy momentum of more cured cases than infected on a single day. 67 deaths were reported taking the total tally till date to 9,984.

Despite such wavering stats on the corona pandemic front, the State has kept a healthy momentum by dropping off the top list of most affected States in recent times. The neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have registered alarming surges in fresh cases, which have kept them bogged down with relief and rehabilitation measures.