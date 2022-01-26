Tamil Nadu Government Has Asked The Public To Refrain From Attending The Republic Day Parade At The Marina

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government released an advise on Tuesday advising the general public, children, and old citizens to stop visiting the Marina seafront in Chennai on January 26 to see the Republic Day parade.

According to a statement from the State administration, arrangements had been made for the Republic Day ceremonies to be carried live on television and radio. To avoid crowding, the general public, students, and older residents are asked to refrain from attending the seaside events. They are urged to watch or listen to the broadcasts of the event.

Cultural gatherings by school and college students have been avoided this year due to the exceptional circumstances. In order to prevent the transmission of the virus, the Collectors have been told to send officers to personally visit the households of freedom fighters in every area to honour them.

Meanwhile, t he Tamil Nadu tableau, which will not be seen in the Republic Day celebration in Delhi, will be seen in the Republic Day parade in Chennai. MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, informed citizens that the tableau will be presented for public inspection in all of the state's major cities.