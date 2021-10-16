Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin pay tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam, former President, on his 90th birth anniversary. Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Kalam in the Raj Bhavan here, the Governor called upon the students and youth to rejuvenate their strategies by following Kalam's mantra of "Dream your aim to make it true."

He urged the younger generation to carry forward the former President's mission by inculcating noble thoughts, values, patriotism and the desire to aime high. He urged the people to take a pledge to place the nation first by developing a unified thinking and focus their actions on making the nation progressive and strong.

Paying tributes to the former President, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Kalam rose to the highest position through education and perseverance.

He was born in an ordinary family and he became the country's 'Missile Man' due to education and perseverance, the Chief Minister said. "On the birth anniversary of Abdul Kalam who rose to occupy the highest position of the President of India, let's resolve to eradicate poverty, which he considered as the country's," said Stalin.

Hailed as a "People's President" Kalam served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007. He dedicated the rest of his life to education, writing and public service.