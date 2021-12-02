  • Menu
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary escapes unhurt in road accident

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan escaped unhurt when the vehicle in which he was travelling in hit a barricade and then a median near the Madurai airport on Thursday.

The front part of the vehicle was totally damaged.

Radhakrishnan was in the convoy of state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who had visited the Madurai international airport for inspection of Covid-19 screening facilities for the Omicron variant. The convoy of the minister was then headed to the Rajaji Government Medical College hospital when the accident took place.

The official continued his journey in another vehicle after the accident.

