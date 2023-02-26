Tamil Nadu Housing Board Are Not Maintaining Flats Even After Taking Maintenance

Tamil Nadu Housing Board's tenements in Ambattur pay the organisation around 10 lakh rupees a month in maintenance fees, but the area's residents complain that the majority of issues get unresolved. The authority do not maintain the flats even after the residents are taki ng a good amount of charge. The 550 owners of theHousing Board's tenements in Ambattur pay the organisation around 10 lakh rupees a month in maintenance fees, but the area's residents complain that the majority of issues get unresolved. The authority do not maintain the flats even after the residents are taki

For such expensive prices, they claim, the complex does not include amenities like a gym, party rooms, a mini-theatre, or a swimming pool. In the tenements, resident groups had declined to take on maintenance on their own, claiming that not all the homes were inhabited and the towers had numerous quality issues. The residents claimed that since 2020, they have each been paying maintenance at a rate of 1,600 before it was increased to 1,800 six months ago.

According to Block Eight Residents Welfare Association President Suresh C. Nair, the walls had extensive fractures, cement dust was constantly dropping, the elevators weren't working, and trash had been thrown under the tiles. He also posed some queries about calling for such maintenance if the job wasn't completed.