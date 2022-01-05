Tamil Nadu Imposed Night Curfew From January 6 Due to Rise In Covid Cases

The country is witnessing a steep rise in the covid cases and the threat of omicron is rising day by day. The government is taking appropriate measures to combat the curb of the virus. With the number of Corona cases increasing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared on Wednesday that a night curfew will be implemented in Tamil Nadu on January 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.During the curfew, all commercial complexes, restaurants, stores, and hotels will be required to close their shutters. Public and private transportation, on the other hand, will be permitted.

Essential services such as milk delivery, newspaper distribution, hospitals, labs, pharmacies, ambulance and funeral vans, and all medical services would be permitted during the night curfew. ATMs, freight vehicles, and vehicles transporting gasoline, diesel, and LPG will all be available. It was underlined that both petrol and diesel bunks will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day.

On Sunday, January 9, a complete lockdown will be imposed, with only necessary services permitted. It was also declared that on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, houses of worship will be closed to the public.

Offline classes and programmes have been banned in all grades 1 through 9. They will, however, be permitted in Standards 10, 11, and 12. While at all beaches, only walkers will be permitted. All government and private-sector cultural events scheduled for Pongal have been postponed. All exhibitions have been postponed as well.

IT enterprises and factory production units will also be permitted to operate. Employees should, however, have their identification cards on them. IT organisations, on the other hand, are encouraged to encourage their workers to work from home.

Essential services such as milk delivery, clinics, ATM centres, freight vehicles, gasoline, and diesel bunks will be allowed during the full lockdown on January 9. Public transportation and metro rail, on the other hand, will be unavailable. Only takeaways are permitted in hotels between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday. During this time, food delivery will be permitted. E-commerce agencies, on the other hand, will not be permitted to operate.

Passengers will be able to travel with their own vehicles or leased vehicles during the night curfew and on January 9. They should have passes with them.

The Chief Minister stated that these new limits were necessary to prevent the transmission of Covid and, in particular, the quickly spreading Omicron infections, which were decided at a high-level meeting earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, according to the health department, on Tuesday, Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections as Tamil Nadu recorded 2,731 new cases bringing the total number of infections to 27,55,587.