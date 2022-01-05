Tamil Nadu Imposed Night Curfew From January 6 Due to Rise In Covid Cases
- With the number of Corona cases increasing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared on Wednesday that a night curfew will be implemented in Tamil Nadu on January 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On Sunday, January 9, a complete lockdown will be imposed, with only necessary services permitted.
The country is witnessing a steep rise in the covid cases and the threat of omicron is rising day by day. The government is taking appropriate measures to combat the curb of the virus. With the number of Corona cases increasing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared on Wednesday that a night curfew will be implemented in Tamil Nadu on January 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.During the curfew, all commercial complexes, restaurants, stores, and hotels will be required to close their shutters. Public and private transportation, on the other hand, will be permitted.
Essential services such as milk delivery, newspaper distribution, hospitals, labs, pharmacies, ambulance and funeral vans, and all medical services would be permitted during the night curfew. ATMs, freight vehicles, and vehicles transporting gasoline, diesel, and LPG will all be available. It was underlined that both petrol and diesel bunks will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day.
On Sunday, January 9, a complete lockdown will be imposed, with only necessary services permitted. It was also declared that on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, houses of worship will be closed to the public.