Tamil Nadu Opens Eight Shutters At The Mullaperiyar Dam After Receiving Rainfall

After closing five shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam the day before, Tamil Nadu today reopened eight shutters as heavy rains overnight raised the reservoir's water level. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated he had addressed a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin about the problem, to which Stalin replied that both states' interests will be protected.



Tamil Nadu lifted the dam's eight shutters by 60 cm in the first half of the day, according to a release from the Idukki district government.

The dam is releasing a total of 3,981 cusecs of water, according to the report, with the water level at noon being 138.95 feet. Before the dam's shutters were lifted on October 29 morning, Kerala had taken preparations such as moving families living downstream of the dam.



