Tamil Nadu Police Investigate Terror Links Following Car Blast

The Tamil Nadu police's investigation into the gas cylinder explosion in a car on Sunday is centred on possible terrorist connections after significant quantities of explosives were discovered at the victim's home.Jameza Mubin, 25, was killed in the explosion last morning in Coimbatore, close to a temple. He had been questioned by the national anti-terror agency in 2019 regarding alleged ties to ISIS.

The colleagues of the engineering graduates are being questioned, and more arrests are reportedly likely.

According to authorities, Mubin had two open cylinders while driving, and one of them burst. Later that day, during a search of his home, "low-intensive explosive material" for use in making homemade bombs was discovered. This material included potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur.

Tamil Nadu police chief C Sylendra Babu on Sunday remarked that the investigation is proceeded for the future plans. In addition, the forensic department is looking into the vehicle nails, marbles, and other items that were discovered in the car that exploded.

Furthermore, six police teams have been established to examine the incident, and security has been heightened throughout Tamil Nadu, particularly in light of Diwali.