Tamil Nadu Will Cover The Full Expenses Of Education For The Government Students

On Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that all tution expenses, housing fees, and counselling fees for all government school students enrolling in professional courses under the 7.5 percent quota will be covered by the Tamil Nadu government.

Issuing admission letters to 50 students under special reservation in Anna University, Stalin said around 12,000 students would join engineering, agriculture, veterinary science, fisheries and law courses. Stalin said that this will lead their families and the places to development, besides benefiting the state. He is proud to issue these admission letter.

Among the beneficiaries of the CM's announcement were G Viswanathan, who got admission in The two students have got seats in electronics and communication engineering, while Monish K got admission in computer science engineering both in College of Engineering, Guindy. They had lost their fathers many years ago and their families were struggling to make ends meet.

Viswanathan, a student at Government Higher Secondary School in Anakaputhur and the highest student in his class with a score of 197.9, said that the government covering his tuition costs will ensure that he finished his studies. Since their father, a watchman, died nine years ago, his sister has been the family's sole breadwinner. Monish, a fellow student at the same institution who works part-time to support his family, described the news as a great relief for his family.

After his father died in 2015, he was raised by his mother. His mother earns a monthly income of 5,000 rupees at the Chennai airport tollgate.He was ranked ninth among government school students with a score of 195.75.

According to Stalin, 69 percent of government school pupils come from villages, and the special reservation has effectively become a rural development scheme. He recalled that the DMK government, led by M Karunanidhi, had cancelled medical and engineering entrance exams because it had been preventing rural students from enrolling in professional courses.

Meanwhile, NEET is the subject of a legal battle waged by the government. He said the current government's tenure should become a golden period for higher education, professional education, and research, and he asked the departments of school education and higher education to lay the foundation for Tamil society's all-round development.