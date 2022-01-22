Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Declared To Hold Semester Examinations Online

In light of the increased number of Covid-19 instances, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to carry semester exams online. K Ponmudy, the Tamil Nadu Minister of Higher Education, has declared that all semester examinations in colleges throughout the state will be conducted by online mode.

Furthermore, he also stated that the fourth-year students' semester examinations will be conducted only in offline manner. According to him, the semester exams will begin on February 1, 2022, and end on February 20, 2022.

The state administration cancelled physical mode classes for pupils in grades 10 to 12 on January 16 and stated that schools would be suspended until January 31. The state government had previously declared that all schools from grades 1 to 8 would be closed. The decision had been taken to continue only online classes.

A vaccination push for 33 lakh children aged 15 to 18 has also been announced by the Tamil Nadu government. It was determined that the immunisation will be administered at the respective educational institutions.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has declared an entire lockdown across the state on January 23rd. It also states that automobiles and taxis will be permitted to travel to the airport, bus and train stations.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu registered 29,870 new cases, bringing the total number of illnesses to 30,72,666. With 33 deaths, the total number of those killed has risen to 37,145. There were 21,684 patients released, leaving 1,87,358 people with active infections. On Friday, a total of 1,54,282 samples were analysed.