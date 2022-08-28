Teacher In Tamil Nadu Receives National Recognition For Model Of Village Development Education

K Ramachandran, 40 year's old, of Sembankudi in the Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu had been chosen for the education ministry's National Best Teacher Award. He is recognised for his integrated village development model of education, which he developed and uses to guide students from kindergarten through college.

He teaches second grade at the panchayat union primary school in Keezhambal Village. At Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, he will receive the award, which consists of a citation, 50,000, and a silver medal, on September 5.

Ramachandran's journey started in the village anganwadi where he was hired as a volunteer for a nominal charge to instruct the kids in fundamental lessons. He claims that the arrangement helped them recruit top-notch first-graders.

He arranges for the students' tuition from Class VI to Class XII after they graduate from primary school. He also manages the Lasar Memorial Center, which is for Class XII graduates who plan to attend college. Lasar was a local educator who, while he was alive, was devoted to the cause of the students.

Ramachandran expressed that students who are guided for three years in the right direction can perform marvels. He currently has 30 pupils enrolled in the two-teacher school on the Paramakudi-Mudukulathur road where he works. The strength joined in 2008 at the age of 18 after working in a few local schools. All 30 pupils are given smartphones so they can access the school's smart classrooms, piano, and silambam sessions online.

Ramachandran devotes up to 80% of his income to his school, with assistance from sponsors and locals as needed. His homemaker wife Nagalakshmi provides all of his assistance. In a public school in Sembankudi, their son is enrolled in Class II.

His inspiration is the current director of school education, K Nandakumar, a former Ramanathapuram collector. Ramachandran claims that he originally applied for the best teacher honour in order to spread the paradigm he uses.